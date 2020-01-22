Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Plucks apple Tuesday
DeBrincat notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
DeBrincat found Kirby Dach for the second-period tally. In 51 games this season, DeBrincat has 35 points (12 goals, 23 helpers), 143 shots and 13 PIM. Despite skating on the third line in Tuesday's game, the 22-year-old projects as a top-six winger and his production has been in line with that deployment.
