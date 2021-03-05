DeBrincat collected a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He also chipped in with three hits.

DeBrincat's deflection goal in a crowd on top of the crease gave Chicago a 2-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the second period. It was his third straight game with a goal and extended his point streak to seven games. The 23-year-old has accumulated four goals and six assists during his current run, racking up 24 shots along the way. DeBrincat tops the Blackhawks with 12 goals on the year and ranks second on the squad with 26 points.