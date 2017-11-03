DeBrincat picked up his second goal of the season when he scored an empty-netter in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

DeBrincat is now skating with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik on the Blackhawks' top line, a role that should lead to increased scoring opportunities going forward. The 19-year-old rookie has notched six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 contests this campaign, but he's currently riding a two-game point streak.