DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kirby Dach's shot produced a rebound that DeBrincat was able to tuck in behind Jaroslav Halak. The tally snapped a five-game goal drought for DeBrincat, who is up to 36 points (12 on the power play), 156 shots on net and 51 hits through 54 contests.