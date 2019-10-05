Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Power-play goal in loss
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and led the Blackhawks with five shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
DeBrincat one-timed a rocket from the slot past Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart to tie the game at 3-3 with just 13 seconds left in the third period. The 21-year-old followed up his 28-goal rookie season with a 41-goal breakout year in 2018-19 and he picked up right where he left off in Friday's season opener.
