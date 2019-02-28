Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Powers Hawks offense
DeBrincat scored two goals, one on the power play, and added four shots in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.
DeBrincat has been on another level in February, with 11 goals and 10 assists in 13 games, as well as 37 shots on goal. He's up 36 tallies and 64 points in as many games this year. DeBrincat is one of the top young wingers in the league and should continue to improve in the next few years.
