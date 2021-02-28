DeBrincat scored his 10th goal of the year and produced four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

DeBrincat got the Blackhawks on the board 13:53 into the second period, snapping one top shelf on a breakaway to make it a 1-1 game. The goal extended DeBrincat's point streak to five games (two goals, three assists) and gave him 21 points in 18 contests on the season. The 23-year-old will have a chance to keep rolling in Sunday's rematch.