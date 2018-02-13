DeBrincat beat former Blackhawk Antti Raanta with a power-play snipe in Monday's 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes.

The rookie with the snappy release is now up to 20 goals and 15 assists through 56 games, putting him second on the team in scoring (only behind Patrick Kane) and fourth in total points. Known as a confident operator within the attacking zone, DeBrincat has drawn comparisons to Johnny Gaudreau, a star forward belonging to the Flames, and he's gone from a sleeper pick -- who skipped the AHL entirely following a 127-point season with OHL Erie -- to a guy that might get selected in the early-to-mid rounds of most redraft leagues next season.