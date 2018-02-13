Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Reaches 20 goals
DeBrincat beat former Blackhawk Antti Raanta with a power-play snipe in Monday's 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes.
The rookie with the snappy release is now up to 20 goals and 15 assists through 56 games, putting him second on the team in scoring (only behind Patrick Kane) and fourth in total points. Known as a confident operator within the attacking zone, DeBrincat has drawn comparisons to Johnny Gaudreau, a star forward belonging to the Flames, and he's gone from a sleeper pick -- who skipped the AHL entirely following a 127-point season with OHL Erie -- to a guy that might get selected in the early-to-mid rounds of most redraft leagues next season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Fires seven shots against Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Hats off•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Collects two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores hat trick against Ducks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Biggest night of NHL career•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...