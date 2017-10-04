Play

As expected, DeBrincat was called up from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

DeBrincat's demotion was a paper-only roster move, as the team needed to wait a day to place Marian Hossa (illness) on long-term injured reserve. With that move processed, the 19-year-old Debrincat is officially back with the team and should suit up for Opening Night against the Penguins on Thursday.

