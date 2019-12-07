DeBrincat scored a goal on six shots in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Devils on Friday.

The 21-year-old has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He'll need a lot more back-to-back scoring efforts to catch up to the pace he had last season. DeBrincat has seven goals through 29 games, putting him on track for 20 goals this season. He had 41 behind a 18.6 shooting percentage in 2018-19. This season, he supports just a 8.1 shooting percentage.