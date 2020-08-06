DeBrincat registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
DeBrincat was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 of the series, but he's picked up three assists in his last two outings. He added four PIM and three shots on goal Wednesday. The 22-year-old winger is likely to stay in a middle-six role throughout the Blackhawks' playoff run.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Serves up two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Struggling to score•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets three assists in second period•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Breaks five-game goal skid•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Tallies two goals•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Deposits goal in win•