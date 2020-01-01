Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records two points in win
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
DeBrincat's goal came at 5:35 of the first period to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0. He later set up Dylan Strome in the second period. The two-point effort gave DeBrincat 29 points (10 goals, 19 helpers) in 41 games this year. He's not on last year's 76-point pace, but he could challenge the 60-point threshold. He's been plagued by an 8.5 shooting percentage, compared to an 18.6 percent success rate last year.
