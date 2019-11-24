DeBrincat produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

DeBrincat set up Olli Maatta for the first-period tally. The skilled winger is up to 18 points, 60 shots and a plus-9 rating in 23 games this season. As long as DeBrincat plays on a line with Patrick Kane, the former should generate plenty of offense.