Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Registers assist
DeBrincat produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.
DeBrincat set up Olli Maatta for the first-period tally. The skilled winger is up to 18 points, 60 shots and a plus-9 rating in 23 games this season. As long as DeBrincat plays on a line with Patrick Kane, the former should generate plenty of offense.
More News
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Two more assists Wednesday•
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Trio of helpers in win•
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up fifth goal•
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Offers apple•
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage•
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points•
