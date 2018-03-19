Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Registers hat trick
DeBrincat scored a goal on each of the three shots he managed to earn a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.
DeBrincat ended a goal-scoring dry spell in this one, and he did it with gusto. Prior to this, though, the rookie didn't light the lamp for 13 straight games. However, the 20-year-old does have 25 goals in 73 games, and you can't argue with results like that.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Notches assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Keeps producing despite losing streak•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Reaches 20 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Fires seven shots against Canucks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Hats off•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...