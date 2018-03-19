DeBrincat scored a goal on each of the three shots he managed to earn a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.

DeBrincat ended a goal-scoring dry spell in this one, and he did it with gusto. Prior to this, though, the rookie didn't light the lamp for 13 straight games. However, the 20-year-old does have 25 goals in 73 games, and you can't argue with results like that.