DeBrincat recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

DeBrincat set up Duncan Keith's first-period tally, but that was all the Blackhawks could muster Thursday. The 23-year-old DeBrincat has two goals and four helpers in his last five games. For the year, the Michigan native is up to 21 goals, 42 points, 119 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-6 rating in 40 appearances.