DeBrincat recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

DeBrincat stretched his point streak to five games with the helper. In that span, he has a goal and eight assists -- he's turned to playmaking lately with just two goals in April. The star winger has matched his career high in points with 76 (40 goals, 36 helpers), and he's added 257 shots, 99 hits and a minus-13 rating through 78 outings. He'll have four chances to establish a new personal best in points, and he's one goal shy of his career high as well.