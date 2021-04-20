DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to Nashville. He also led all players with six hits.

DeBrincat had an active night on the scoresheet, highlighted by his goal with the man advantage. The 23-year-old buried a Patrick Kane backhand feed down low to tie the game at 1-1 late in the first period, registering his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. DeBrincat will take a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Wednesday's rematch with the Predators.