DeBrincat scored twice, dished out three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

DeBrincat scored twice in a span of 1:50 during the third period to briefly tie the game at 2-2. Roman Josi put the Predators ahead again four minutes after DeBrincat's second tally. The 23-year-old winger continues to pile up goals -- he has 18 of them as well as 17 helpers through 32 contests this season. The Michigan native has added 99 shots on net, 36 hits, a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points.