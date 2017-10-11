Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores first NHL goal
DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
DeBrincat was selected 39th overall in the 2016 draft with a pick that the Canadiens sent to Chicago in a trade for Andrew Shaw, so it's fitting that his first career tally came against Montreal netminder Carey Price. The diminutive 19-year-old is listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, but he brings plenty of speed to Chicago's third line. DeBrincat's likely not quite ready to make a major fantasy impact yet, but that could change in a hurry if he gets promoted to a top-six role alongside Patrick Kane.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Logs just 10:59 in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Recalled from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Joins scoring barrage•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Could start season in top-six role•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Wins OHL scoring crown•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...