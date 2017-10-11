DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

DeBrincat was selected 39th overall in the 2016 draft with a pick that the Canadiens sent to Chicago in a trade for Andrew Shaw, so it's fitting that his first career tally came against Montreal netminder Carey Price. The diminutive 19-year-old is listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, but he brings plenty of speed to Chicago's third line. DeBrincat's likely not quite ready to make a major fantasy impact yet, but that could change in a hurry if he gets promoted to a top-six role alongside Patrick Kane.