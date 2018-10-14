Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores game-winner in overtime
DeBrincat scored the tying and winning goals Saturday, helping his team earn a 4-3 win over St. Louis.
DeBrincat hasn't failed to score in any of the Blackhawks' first five games and has posted multiple points three times in the young season. He's showing no signs of a sophomore slump and should be in the lineup in all formats right now, as he's off to a torrid start to the year.
