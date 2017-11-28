DeBrincat recorded three goals (one on the power play), an assist, five shots and a plus-3 rating through 15:01 of ice time during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.

The rookie is up to nine tallies and 13 points through his past 12 games, which has him on the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. DeBrincat posted a jaw-dropping 332 points -- 167 goals -- through just 191 games in the OHL over the past three seasons, and he's quickly proving his offense can translate to the highest level. Still, it would be nice to see him consistently slot into a top-six role.