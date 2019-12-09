Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores in third straight
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
DeBrincat scored midway through the first period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. It was his third straight game with a goal after having gone his previous 12 outings without lighting the lamp. The 21-year-old has eight goals and 22 points in 30 games this season, a far cry from the 41-goal, 76-point season he produced as a sophomore in 2018-19.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records another goal•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Registers assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Two more assists Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up fifth goal•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Offers apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.