DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

DeBrincat scored midway through the first period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. It was his third straight game with a goal after having gone his previous 12 outings without lighting the lamp. The 21-year-old has eight goals and 22 points in 30 games this season, a far cry from the 41-goal, 76-point season he produced as a sophomore in 2018-19.