DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

DeBrincat received a pass from Patrick Kane and buried it at 4:02 of the second period. This goal stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old DeBrincat has 19 tallies, 36 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 33 contests. He should continue to pile up points if he plays on the same line as Kane.