DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

DeBrincat's lone shot of the game beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to complete the Blackhawks' comeback. The 23-year-old DeBrincat is hot with six tallies and two assists during a six-game point streak. For the year, the star winger has 29 tallies, 52 points, 149 shots on net and 63 hits through 50 appearances.