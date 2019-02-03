Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores three points
DeBrincat scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.
The second-year winger is up to 26 goals and 47 points this season, including 17 points on the man advantage. DeBrincat factored on three of Chicago's four scores Saturday, including Erik Gustafsson's overtime winner. He's quickly approaching his 52-point total from his rookie year.
