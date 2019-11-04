Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage
DeBrincat tallied a power-play goal and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
DeBrincat converted a lovely back-door feed from Patrick Kane during a 5-on-4, giving the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead late in the first period. It was the fourth goal of the year for DeBrincat, and his third with the man advantage. The 21-year-old is well behind the pace that enabled him to score 69 times over his first two NHL seasons -- including 41 goals in 2018-19 -- but he's still got plenty of time to get it going. Stay patient.
