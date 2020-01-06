DeBrincat produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

DeBrincat worked on the cycle and found Dylan Strome for the Blackhawks' first tally of the game in the second period. The helper got the 22-year-old winger to the 30-point -- he has 10 goals and 20 assists in 43 games this season. DeBrincat has added 121 shots, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating.