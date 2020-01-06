Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sends 20th assist
DeBrincat produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
DeBrincat worked on the cycle and found Dylan Strome for the Blackhawks' first tally of the game in the second period. The helper got the 22-year-old winger to the 30-point -- he has 10 goals and 20 assists in 43 games this season. DeBrincat has added 121 shots, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Back at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.