DeBrincat registered two assists and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

DeBrincat helped out on goals by Patrick Kane and Slater Koekkoek in the contest. After posting 76 points in 2018-19, DeBrincat had only 18 goals and 45 points through 70 games before the regular season was put on pause. Head coach Jeremy Colliton has the winger in a third-line role currently, which could limit his scoring opportunities.