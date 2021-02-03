DeBrincat is on the ice ahead for pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against Carolina and appears set to play, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeBrincat missed the last four games due to COVID-19 protocols but was cleared Tuesday morning. He's likely to assume a second-line role next to Dylan Strome and Kubalik while looking to build upon the six points in six games he's amassed this season.