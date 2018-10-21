DeBrincat extended his point streak to seven games to start the season with a first-period goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

DeBrincat has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and at 20 is the youngest Blackhawk ever to score seven or more goals in their first seven games. He's the 10th overall in team history to do it. DeBrincat is an excellent fantasy producer and a mandatory activation in all formats.