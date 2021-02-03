DeBrincat dished out a pair of assists and had four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.
DeBrincat was back in the lineup after a four-game absence related to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He assisted on Patrick Kane's game-tying goal in the final minute of the first period, then drew the secondary assist on Dylan Strome's game-tying goal in the third. DeBrincat has points in three consecutive games (all assists) and has eight points in seven contests overall.
