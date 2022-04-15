DeBrincat had three assists and five shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

DeBrincat set up three of Chicago's four goals in the game, then registered the only successful shootout attempt for either team to propel Chicago to its first win in its last nine games. He's been mired in a five-game goal drought since pulling within one of the 40-goal mark, but DeBrincat has kept his value afloat with five assists over that stretch.