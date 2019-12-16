DeBrincat (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice.

The Blackhawks don't play until Wednesday's home clash versus Colorado, so DeBrincat has time to get healthy before then. DeBrincat's goal-scoring has dropped this season, as he's lit the lamp just eight times through 34 games after doing so 41 times last season. If he's unable to shake this illness by Wednesday, expect Dylan Sikura to enter the lineup.