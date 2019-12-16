Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sits out practice Monday
DeBrincat (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice.
The Blackhawks don't play until Wednesday's home clash versus Colorado, so DeBrincat has time to get healthy before then. DeBrincat's goal-scoring has dropped this season, as he's lit the lamp just eight times through 34 games after doing so 41 times last season. If he's unable to shake this illness by Wednesday, expect Dylan Sikura to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds helper•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores in third straight•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records another goal•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Registers assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Two more assists Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.