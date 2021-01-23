DeBrincat posted two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

DeBrincat assisted on power-play tallies by Patrick Kane in the first period and Andrew Shaw in the third. Most of DeBrincat's production has come with the man advantage -- four of his five points have been on the power play. The 23-year-old winger has added 12 shots on goal with a minus-3 rating in five contests. His non-scoring contributions are often minimal, making Friday's juicy stat line a little surprising.