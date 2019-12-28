Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Snaps eight-game goal drought
DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
DeBrincat's goal concluded a three-score burst for the Blackhawks in a span of 4:22 in the first period. The tally ended an eight-game goal drought for the 22-year-old, who now has 26 points, 108 shots and a minus-3 rating through 39 contests.
