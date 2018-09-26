DeBrincat is a "solid bet" to skate in the top-six group with the Blackhawks this season, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Myers notes that the Blackhawks' lines have been fluid in the preseason, but DeBrincat should assume a top-six assignment after recording 28 goals, 24 assists and a plus-6 rating without missing a game in 2017-18, his rookie campaign. We can also expect the Michigan native to reprise his role on the man advantage after averaging 2:02 of ice time in the spot and recording six goals and assists in that key special teams spot.