Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Stays hot with two points in win
DeBrincat picked up a goal and assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over Washington.
The 21-year old is four goals behind Patrick Kane for the team lead. DeBrincat is now up to 25 goals and 41 points in 50 games, putting him well on his way to posting new career highs across the board in 2018-19.
