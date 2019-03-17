Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Streak driven by assists
DeBrincat had two assists in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.
DeBrincat is on a four-game, six-point streak that includes four assists. And he's now sitting at 71 points in as many games. DeBrincat is on pace to top 40 goals in just his second season. You know what to do.
