DeBrincat opened the scoring with a power-play goal in Tuesday's loss to the Flames.

DeBrincat has been lethal of late, scoring five times in his last five games and firing 23 shots on goal in that span. The sniper is up to an impressive 19 goals and 34 points in 53 games on the season and is developing into a dynamic scorer. The rookie is heating up for Chicago team in the thick of the playoff race, so make sure you keep getting him in your lineup.