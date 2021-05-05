DeBrincat scored two goals, one while shorthanded, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

DeBrincat is on a five-game point streak, with five goals and two assists in that span. The high-scoring winger is up to 28 tallies, 51 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 49 contests. His shorthanded goal Tuesday was the first of his four-year career.