DeBrincat scored two goals on six shots, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

DeBrincat didn't factor into the offense until the third period, where he snapped a 4-4 tie with his first goal and added insurance with an empty-netter. The 23-year-old now has four goals, six helpers, 27 shots and a plus-2 rating in eight appearances. The four hits he served up Thursday nearly matched the five he had entering the contest, so don't expect an uptick in physicality for the scoring winger.