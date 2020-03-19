Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Struggling to score
DeBrincat only has 18 goals and 45 points through 70 games this season.
DeBrincat racked up 41 goals and 76 points in 82 games last campaign, and he was rewarded for his efforts with a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension in October. The good news is the dimunitive winger's steep dropoff in production can almost entirely be attributed to the career-low 8.7 shooting percentage he's registered this year. If he was converting at the same clip as he did in 2018-19 (18.6 percent), he'd currently have 38 goals. Although it may be unwise to expect DeBrincat to post a shooting percentage that high in 2020-21, there's a ton of room for positive regression, so he'll be a prime bounce-back candidate heading into next year's fantasy drafts.
