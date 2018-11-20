Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Suffering through dry spell
DeBrincat has been limited to a goal and an assist in his last 11 games.
DeBrincat was among the league's hottest players early in the year with eight goals and 14 points in Chicago's first 10 games. Since then, however, it's been a struggle for the 20-year-old, collecting just two points in 11 games. His last multi-point effort came nearly a month ago, back on Oct. 25. Fortunately, for his owners, DeBrincat has continued to see time on the power play which should help him re-discover his scoring touch.
