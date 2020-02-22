DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and an overtime winner with eight shots on net in a 2-1 victory over the Predators on Friday.

After his 40-goal campaign last season, the 2019-20 season has been a disappointment for DeBrincat, but he did shine Friday. He now has four goals in the last eight games although also a minus-8 rating during that stretch. DeBrincat has 16 goals and 39 points with a minus-12 rating in 61 games this season, putting him far behind his 41-goal and 76-point pace from 2018-19.