Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Tallies two goals
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and an overtime winner with eight shots on net in a 2-1 victory over the Predators on Friday.
After his 40-goal campaign last season, the 2019-20 season has been a disappointment for DeBrincat, but he did shine Friday. He now has four goals in the last eight games although also a minus-8 rating during that stretch. DeBrincat has 16 goals and 39 points with a minus-12 rating in 61 games this season, putting him far behind his 41-goal and 76-point pace from 2018-19.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Deposits goal in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Pounces on rebound•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Plucks apple Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Notches helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play tally•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.