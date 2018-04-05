Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Tallies two points
DeBrincat scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Blues on Wednesday.
This is the third time in four games that DeBrincat has notched a goal and an assist in the same contest. Though the rookie has been outshone by a few other first-year players, he's still managed 28 goals in his inaugural campaign. For a 20-year-old that is quite impressive, and DeBrincat is primed to have a key role for the Blackhawks going forward.
