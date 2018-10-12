DeBrincat tallied three points while logging 19:03 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

The 20-year-old American now has seven points on the season, having registered at least one in each contest. DeBrincat is coming off a 52-point rookie season and getting the opportunity to play alongside Jonathan Toews is undoubtedly going to help the young forward pile up points in 2018-19. While it's highly unlikely that he keeps up this pace, expect DeBrincat to continue to rack up points on a consistent basis.