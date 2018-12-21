Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Three points in win
DeBrincat scored a goal and dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
DeBrincat did the bulk of his damage in the first period, opening the scoring just 1:12 in before assisting on Erik Gustafsson's power-play marker in the latter stages of the frame. His helper on an empty-netter with 1:10 remaining in the third completed DeBrincat's three-point night, raising his season total to 29 points in 37 games.
