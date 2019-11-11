Play

DeBrincat recorded three assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

DeBrincat set up both of Patrick Kane's tallies and added an apple on a Jonathan Toews power-play goal, all of which came in the first period. DeBrincat now has 13 points, 49 shots and four power-play points through 17 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories