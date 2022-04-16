DeBrincat notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
That's now five points, all helpers, over the last two games for DeBrincat. The 24-year-old is closing in on a career-best campaign, as he sits only two goals and four points short of the 41 goals and 76 points he amassed in 2018-19.
