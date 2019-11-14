DeBrincat dished a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

DeBrincat has five helpers in his last two games, serving as the set-up man for linemates Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome. The trio has combined for 16 points in the last two contests. DeBrincat is up to 15 points and 50 shots on goal in 18 appearances this season.